Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,498 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 316.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 977,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 743,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after acquiring an additional 475,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,440,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

