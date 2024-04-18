Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.15. Valneva shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 9,082 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

