Eyler Frank Estergaard Sells 14,000 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) Director Eyler Frank Estergaard sold 14,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total transaction of C$15,260.00.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$901.20 million, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.86. Fission Uranium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

