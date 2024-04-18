Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells $17,335.62 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 1,189 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $17,335.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,209.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17.

Liquidia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

