Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.60 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

