BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) & Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Critical Review

Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $670,000.00 1.83 -$22.69 million N/A N/A BioNexus Gene Lab $9.77 million 1.13 -$2.63 million ($0.02) -31.00

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher revenue and earnings than Vyant Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -3,474.81% -151.82% -97.14% BioNexus Gene Lab -26.90% -32.99% -26.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats Vyant Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

