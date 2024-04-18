Ajay Marathe Sells 4,954 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enovix Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. Equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

