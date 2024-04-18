John Charles Mcconnell Purchases 3,500 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,905.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, John Charles Mcconnell bought 7,800 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,570.60.

Shares of CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

