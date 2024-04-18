Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Director Buys $16,156.12 in Stock

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) Director William Flores bought 70,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $16,156.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,244 shares in the company, valued at $16,156.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Flores also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, William Flores purchased 29,756 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $6,546.32.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Up 2.8 %
KITT opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.
About Nauticus Robotics
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
