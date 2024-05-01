Head to Head Comparison: Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) versus VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Triple P and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

VerifyMe has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Triple P has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Triple P and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe -13.39% -20.35% -13.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triple P and VerifyMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe $25.31 million 0.91 -$3.39 million ($0.35) -6.45

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VerifyMe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triple P beats VerifyMe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

(Get Free Report)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About VerifyMe

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

