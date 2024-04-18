Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.50. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
