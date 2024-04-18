Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.50. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.