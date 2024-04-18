CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

