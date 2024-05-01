SLR Investment (SLRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $838.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at $57,676,490.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

