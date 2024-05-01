Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$969.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

