TransAlta (TAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of TAC stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.
TransAlta Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TAC
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.