Analyzing Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 30.1, indicating that its stock price is 2,910% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.35 billion 5.72 $118.60 million $2.21 15.42 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hess Midstream and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 3 3 0 2.50 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 10.18% 34.38% 3.81% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Glori Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

