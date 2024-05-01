IB Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IBACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 6th

IB Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IBACU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 6th. IB Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IB Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBACU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. IB Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Get IB Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IB Acquisition stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 470,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. IB Acquisition comprises 5.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.