Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BEP opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.88%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

