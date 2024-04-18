Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 76,126 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of MLPX opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.58.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

