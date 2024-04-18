Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.04). Analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile



Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

