Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Rakesh Sharma Buys 9,202 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 9,202 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,082.70).
Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 215.40 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,656.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.45.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,230.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MONY
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moneysupermarket.com Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.