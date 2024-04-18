FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

CAE stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. CAE has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

