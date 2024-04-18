Cerity Partners LLC Invests $4.08 Million in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

GXC stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $82.88. The company has a market cap of $473.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

