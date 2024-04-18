Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,224.32).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,091.62).

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,551.50 ($13,135.19).

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Tobin purchased 4,080 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,443.67).

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,843 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.80 ($12,438.44).

Audioboom Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.21 million, a PE ratio of -439.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.14. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.85).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.