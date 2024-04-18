KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $760.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $685.00 to $760.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.42.

KLAC stock opened at $658.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $684.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.25. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

