Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 186.59% from the stock’s previous close.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $137.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Groupon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $90,399,000 after acquiring an additional 323,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 158.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 314,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

