MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $26.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MaxLinear by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

