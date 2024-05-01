Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,317,500 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 13,738,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 284.5 days.

Evolution Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

CAHPF stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

