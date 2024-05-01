Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,317,500 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 13,738,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 284.5 days.
Evolution Mining Trading Down 1.5 %
CAHPF stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Mining
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.