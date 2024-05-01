FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $186.00 Average PT from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Shares of FSV stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FirstService has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
