Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Price Target at $140.83

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THG opened at $129.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

