Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. GRS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,040,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

