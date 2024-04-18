Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Raised by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMN opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.