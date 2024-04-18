Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,225.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,189.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,042.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $741.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,058,311,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,163.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

