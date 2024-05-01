Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.