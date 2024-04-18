Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

