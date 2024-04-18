Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Boeing Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

NYSE BA opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.54. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

