Intrust Bank NA Makes New $247,000 Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $2,188,371.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock worth $8,314,163 over the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

