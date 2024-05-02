British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.