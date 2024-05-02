Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $246,000.

NYSE STVN opened at €28.23 ($30.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €23.00 ($24.73) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.28.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STVN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €33.63 ($36.16).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

