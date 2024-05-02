Intrust Bank NA Purchases Shares of 3,232 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

