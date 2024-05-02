Intrust Bank NA Acquires 6,643 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.