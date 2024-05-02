Intrust Bank NA Acquires Shares of 2,948 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in GMS by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock

Shares of GMS stock opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

