Intrust Bank NA Takes $243,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.