Intrust Bank NA Invests $220,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,357 shares of company stock worth $1,693,888 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

