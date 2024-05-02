TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 747.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 269,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

