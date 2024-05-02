Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

