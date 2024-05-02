Intrust Bank NA Acquires Shares of 3,840 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 184,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in PayPal by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

