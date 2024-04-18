Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Celsius by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Celsius by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 121,071 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Celsius by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.