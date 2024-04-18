Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

