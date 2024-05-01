Susquehanna Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $185.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $158.38 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 304.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

